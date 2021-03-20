Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $70,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,916.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,054 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -263.95 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,543 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.