Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,696 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $39,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC increased its position in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BCE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in BCE by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 98,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in BCE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 325,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,565. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

