Guardian Capital LP Reduces Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,416 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $17,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.12. The company had a trading volume of 65,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.