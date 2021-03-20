Guardian Capital LP Makes New $10.16 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.30. 992,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,104. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.68 and its 200 day moving average is $244.62. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

