Guardian Capital LP Buys 25,058 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises approximately 3.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $133,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 876.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512,805 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,485,000 after acquiring an additional 486,970 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

GIB stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 209,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

