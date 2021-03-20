Guardian Capital LP Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.14. 28,354,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,968. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

