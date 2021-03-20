Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 3,192 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

PBA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.1658 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.