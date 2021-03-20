Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.5% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $285,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,934,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,684. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.