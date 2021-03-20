Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,640 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 53,592 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,902,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 175,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,221,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 904,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.01. 2,085,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,657. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUFG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

