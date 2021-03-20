Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $160.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,891,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457,104. The firm has a market cap of $421.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

