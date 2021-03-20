Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $150.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

ASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,848,000 after buying an additional 183,348 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,694,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 192,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,798,000 after buying an additional 36,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $18,854,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASR stock opened at $178.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

