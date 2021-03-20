Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s (PAC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PAC. Maxim Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.70.

NYSE:PAC opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

