Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Position Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $35,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Grubhub by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth about $5,734,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Grubhub by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Grubhub alerts:

GRUB opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,638 shares of company stock worth $1,090,031. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.