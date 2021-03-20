Gridcoin Price Tops $0.0118 on Exchanges (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Gridcoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $15,823.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

