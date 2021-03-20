Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of GDYN opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

