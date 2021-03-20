GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 10,700 Shares

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $110,317.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GreenVision Acquisition alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 192 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $1,954.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GRNV opened at $10.16 on Friday. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,670,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 4,111.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 526,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 514,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 91,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.