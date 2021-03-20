GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 10,700 Shares

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $110,317.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 192 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $1,954.56.
Shares of NASDAQ GRNV opened at $10.16 on Friday. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25.
GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile
Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.
Read More: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.