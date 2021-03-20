Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

GPK stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 109,621 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,348,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 234.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 410,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 942.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 258,243 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

