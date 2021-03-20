Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GROUF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.