Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.11. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 28.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.