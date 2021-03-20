Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.30

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.30 and traded as high as $23.56. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 65,619 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOM)
Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.
