Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.30

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.30 and traded as high as $23.56. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 65,619 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

