Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy Sells 52,466 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 52,466 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.89, for a total transaction of C$2,512,596.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,159 shares in the company, valued at C$6,712,214.51.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$39.46 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

