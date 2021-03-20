Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy Sells 52,466 Shares

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 52,466 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.89, for a total transaction of C$2,512,596.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,159 shares in the company, valued at C$6,712,214.51.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$39.46 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

