Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.94.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.42. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$12.53 and a one year high of C$25.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.85%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

