German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after purchasing an additional 93,349 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,716,000 after purchasing an additional 343,869 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,017,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

BMY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,082,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,981,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

