German American Bancorp Inc. Has $5.45 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. South State CORP. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

MUB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $115.63. 702,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,127. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

