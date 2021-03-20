German American Bancorp Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 42,685 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 85,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 207,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,501,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,561. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.