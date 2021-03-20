German American Bancorp Inc. Buys New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $344.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,512,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,408. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.26 and a 12-month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

