German American Bancorp Inc. Buys New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $91,696,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Electric Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,052,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,602,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.67 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

