General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $14.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of GE opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,781,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

