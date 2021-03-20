General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $177.62 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $180.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

