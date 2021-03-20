Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.08

Shares of Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

