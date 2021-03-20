Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) – Analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.35 target price (up from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$110.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

