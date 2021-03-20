Gary Romano Sells 10,000 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PASG opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PASG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

