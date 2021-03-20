Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CFO Douglas G. Boessen Sells 7,254 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $125.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.86. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $133.43.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
