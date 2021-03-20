Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CFO Douglas G. Boessen Sells 7,254 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $125.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.86. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

