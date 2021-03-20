G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $30.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Shares of GIII opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after acquiring an additional 728,688 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 694,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

