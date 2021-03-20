FY2021 EPS Estimates for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Raised by Barrington Research

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%.

In other news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

