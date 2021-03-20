Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 989,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 708,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Truist boosted their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

Get Funko alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $872.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.