Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 16,381 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 16,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $1,052,315.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morphic by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morphic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,954,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

