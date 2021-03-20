Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,980 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Franklin Street Properties worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 928,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 727,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,564,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

FSP stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $605.33 million, a P/E ratio of -282.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,195.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

