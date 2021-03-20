Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $29.87 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franklin Resources by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 112,124 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 145.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 327,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

