Francois Dumas Sells 35,000 Shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Stock

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Director Francois Dumas sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$22,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$275,200.

Francois Dumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Francois Dumas sold 35,000 shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$22,400.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Francois Dumas acquired 8,000 shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$5,760.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Francois Dumas sold 1,235,909 shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$1,297,704.45.

On Thursday, February 18th, Francois Dumas sold 182,500 shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$125,925.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05. St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$2.20.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Iceland. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, lithium, and base and energy metals, as well as platinum group metals. It holds interests in the Julie project located in the Manic Complex, Quebec; the Lithium property located in Quebec; Le Royal property located in north of Val d'Or, Quebec; and Ungava property located in Ungava Bay region, Quebec.

