Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 595,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.43% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $51,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 415,924 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,975,000 after buying an additional 294,188 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $22,382,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $18,950,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

