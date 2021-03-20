Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,397 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

