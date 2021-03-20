Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.82

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $757.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 44,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

