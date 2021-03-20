Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 9.6%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $214.15 and last traded at $216.06. 1,111,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,303,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.08 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

