Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $205.00 at Barclays

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average of $160.34. Five Below has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Five Below by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five Below by 759.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

