Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $205.00 at Barclays

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also commented on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.
NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average of $160.34. Five Below has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Five Below by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five Below by 759.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
