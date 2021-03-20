First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,919 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.20 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

