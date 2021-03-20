First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Georges Antoun Sells 3,006 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $240,389.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,319.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FSLR opened at $79.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Solar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 1,203.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 70,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Solar by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

