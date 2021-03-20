First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of AG stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.