First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) & Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Head to Head Analysis

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get First Financial alerts:

57.5% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of First Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Financial and Capstar Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $187.57 million 3.28 $48.87 million $3.80 11.98 Capstar Financial $115.82 million 3.60 $22.42 million $1.31 14.43

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 25.62% 8.98% 1.25% Capstar Financial 16.15% 7.89% 0.96%

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Financial pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Financial and Capstar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstar Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Capstar Financial has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.82%. Given Capstar Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than First Financial.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial beats Capstar Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 82 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. It also rents an office building. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.