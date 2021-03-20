Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:FCMGF opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
