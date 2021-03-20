Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FCMGF opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.